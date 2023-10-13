News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Blackpool weather forecast: Cold snap to hit resort as temperatures set to drop to 3C next week

Blackpool will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to drop, especially overnight – here’s the full weather forecast.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, October 14

Partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Blackpool will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to drop
Highs of 11C and lows of 5C.

Sunday, October 15

Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Highs of 10C and lows of 3C.

Monday, October 16

Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.

Highs of 11C and lows of 4C.

Tuesday, October 17

A clear day.

Highs of 12C and lows of 6C.

Wednesday, October 18

Clear changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs of 14C and lows of 9C.

Thursday, October 19

Partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 13C and lows of 10C.

