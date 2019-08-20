Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when bright sunshine will hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 20 August, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin cloudy, with some small sunny spells between 10am and 11am. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine from 1pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see bright sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of cloud and rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 24 August to Monday 2 September said: “There is a lot of uncertainty at this stage for the weekend's weather, but we will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, where it will often be wet and windy with a risk of coastal gales.

“For the rest of the UK though it may well be a largely dry and bright weekend. Temperatures will generally be above average across the south, but remaining closer to normal in the north.”