Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells and cloud

This morning is set to see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, before cloud creeps in from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Cloud will creep in from 5pm onwards, remaining dry throughout. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud and light rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 2 September to Wednesday 11 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”