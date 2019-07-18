Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 18 July, with cloud, sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see a cloudy start, with sunshine creeping in from 11am. It will then turn overcast at around 11am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, before turning cloudy at around 1pm. Bright sunshine will then return from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening is set to remain sunny, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to begin with cloudy conditions, before changing to heavy rain by late morning. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 July to Wednesday 31 July said: “This period will likely see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, the southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could become hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”