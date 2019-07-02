Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 2 July, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 2 July, with sunshine throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly sunny throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 15C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.



What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 July to Monday 15 July said: “Early cloud in the south on Saturday should soon clear leaving sunny spells.

“Breezy in the east, with perhaps a few showers, but generally dry across the rest of the UK.

“By Sunday there's a risk of some thundery showers in the southwest, with settled weather continuing elsewhere. Temperatures near normal for most, but locally rather cool in the north.”