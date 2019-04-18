Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures continue to rise

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine and some cloud.

Temperatures will remain warm, with this weekend seeing temperatures soar to 21C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be mostly see sunshine, with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, before bright, uninterrupted sunshine occurs from 2pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 19C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some small spells of sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, with some small periods of cloud. Maximum temperature of 21C.

Saturday will be similar, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”