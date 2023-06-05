The mercury could reach 26C or 27C in parts of the UK on Thursday (June 8), including Wales and south-west England – but what about Blackpool?

According to the Met Office, Blackpool will see the highest temperatures over the weekend, reaching a toasty 23C on Saturday (June 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are likely to linger around 19C to 20C between Monday (June 5) and Thursday, with some cloud forecast in the mornings.

But generally this week we can expect plenty of clear blue skies and sunshine across the county as we edge closer to summer, which officially begins on June 21.

Here’s the weather forecast for this week:

Monday afternoon (June 5)

A fine and dry afternoon with plenty of strong sunshine. Feeling warm with a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature 19C.

The mercury is set to hit 23C on June 10

Monday evening

Lots of late evening sunshine. Cloud returning in the east and south overnight but remaining dry. Turning cool in rural areas that hold onto clear skies. Minimum temperature 10C.

Tuesday (June 6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloud gradually clearing through the morning to leave an increasing amount of strong sunshine throughout the rest of the day. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 20C.

The mercury is set to hit 23C on June 10 (Credit: Daniel Martino)

Outlook for Wednesday (June 7) to Friday (June 9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of strong sunshine each day once early cloud clears. Feeling warm with temperatures climbing a touch, albeit with a slightly strengthening breeze.

Hottest part of each day, Monday to Sunday

We can expect plenty of clear blue skies and sunshine across the county this week (Credit: Daniel Martino)

Monday – Sunny, max temp 13C between 5pm and 8pm.

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temps of 19C to 20C between 3pm and 6pm.

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temps of 19C between 4pm and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday – Sunny intervals, max temp 19C between 4pm and 6pm.

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temp 20C between 4pm and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy in the evening, max temp 23C between 4pm and 6pm.

Sunday – Sunny, max temps of 21C to 22C between 1pm and 7pm.

What does the Met Office say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the West and cloudier skies always in the East.

“Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

“This West-East split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens.