Blackpool weather forecast - a look at the week ahead

It’s fair to say the weather has been temperamental this summer - here’s a look at the week ahead.

The sun is set to make an appearance in Blackpool next week, with the mercury reaching 20C on Wednesday.

But rain is still expected to fall throughout most of the week despite the warmer temperatures.

The sun is set to make an appearance in Preston next week (Credit: Pixabay) | Pixabay

Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:

Saturday, July 6

An unsettled start to the weekend with sunny spells and blustery showers. Some turning heavy and possibly thundery. Feeling cool.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Sunday, July 7

Heavy showers changing to sunny by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Monday, July 8

Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tuesday, July 9

Light rain set to fall throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Wednesday, July 10

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Thursday, July 11

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.