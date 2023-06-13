The Extra store at Clifton Retail Park closed its doors around 8.30pm after the car park and entrance was deluged by the evening’s heavy rains.

Customers were instructed to leave the store, with some having to wade through ankle-deep puddles outside the entrance as they made a dash for their cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers described rain pouring through the supermarket roof, soaking the aisles and shelves as staff busily splashed around with buckets and mops.

The Tesco Extra store at Clifton Retail Park had to close due to flooding on Monday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara Batey

Housekeeping staff worked late into the night to clear the water away and make the shop safe and presentable for the morning.

The store remained shut overnight before reopening today, with just a few fridges out of order due to water damage.

Tesco was approached for comment.