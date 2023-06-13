News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Blackpool Tesco forced to close due to flooding

Tesco was forced to close its main Blackpool store due to flooding last night (Monday, June 12).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

The Extra store at Clifton Retail Park closed its doors around 8.30pm after the car park and entrance was deluged by the evening’s heavy rains.

Customers were instructed to leave the store, with some having to wade through ankle-deep puddles outside the entrance as they made a dash for their cars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoppers described rain pouring through the supermarket roof, soaking the aisles and shelves as staff busily splashed around with buckets and mops.

The Tesco Extra store at Clifton Retail Park had to close due to flooding on Monday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara BateyThe Tesco Extra store at Clifton Retail Park had to close due to flooding on Monday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara Batey
The Tesco Extra store at Clifton Retail Park had to close due to flooding on Monday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara Batey
Most Popular

Housekeeping staff worked late into the night to clear the water away and make the shop safe and presentable for the morning.

The store remained shut overnight before reopening today, with just a few fridges out of order due to water damage.

Tesco was approached for comment.

Tesco had to close due to flooding on Tuesday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara BateyTesco had to close due to flooding on Tuesday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara Batey
Tesco had to close due to flooding on Tuesday evening (June 13). Picture by Sara Batey
Related topics:TescoBlackpool