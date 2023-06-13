Blackpool Tesco forced to close due to flooding
The Extra store at Clifton Retail Park closed its doors around 8.30pm after the car park and entrance was deluged by the evening’s heavy rains.
Customers were instructed to leave the store, with some having to wade through ankle-deep puddles outside the entrance as they made a dash for their cars.
Shoppers described rain pouring through the supermarket roof, soaking the aisles and shelves as staff busily splashed around with buckets and mops.
Housekeeping staff worked late into the night to clear the water away and make the shop safe and presentable for the morning.
The store remained shut overnight before reopening today, with just a few fridges out of order due to water damage.
Tesco was approached for comment.