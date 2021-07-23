Blackpool Rocks 2021: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast ahead of Fatboy Slim and Danny Howard 'Freedom Weekend' event

The event, set to take place on Saturday (July 24) from 2pm will see dance acts such as Solardo, Absolute, DJ Heidi, Franky Wah and NuwaNrth join DJ Danny Howard to rock the town.

Thankfully, forecasts earlier this week predicting weekend rain have since been replaced by a warmer and drier outlook, which should be music to the ears of festivalgoers planning ahead for the event.

Saturday will be dry and bright with light cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures set to reach highs of 23C.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2pm.

14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

15:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 23C

16:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 23C

The sun will be shining in the town as Blackpool Rocks Festival returns.

17:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 23C

18:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

19:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

20:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 21C

21:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C

23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C