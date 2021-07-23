Blackpool Rocks 2021: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast ahead of Fatboy Slim and Danny Howard 'Freedom Weekend' event
Music legend Fat Boy Slim is set to return to Blackpool this weekend for the first time in 10 years as the Blackpool Rocks Festival comes to North Pier.
The event, set to take place on Saturday (July 24) from 2pm will see dance acts such as Solardo, Absolute, DJ Heidi, Franky Wah and NuwaNrth join DJ Danny Howard to rock the town.
Thankfully, forecasts earlier this week predicting weekend rain have since been replaced by a warmer and drier outlook, which should be music to the ears of festivalgoers planning ahead for the event.
Saturday will be dry and bright with light cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures set to reach highs of 23C.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2pm.
14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
15:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 23C
16:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 23C
17:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 23C
18:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
19:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C
20:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 21C
21:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C
22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C
23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C
