Blackpool Pride 2019: Weather forecast for the parade and Tower Festival Headland event

Blackpool Pride 2019 will take place from 8 to 9 June, with this year’s Pride set to be bigger than ever before.

There will be the annual pride parade throughout the seaside resort, accompanied by performances at Tower Festival Headland on Saturday (8 June) and at Queen Street on both Saturday and Sunday (9 June).

But what will the weather be like over the weekend?

Saturday (8 June)

This year’s pride proceedings will start at 11am with the renowned pride parade, which will begin from South Pier and proceed all the way along the promenade until it reaches The Metropole Hotel.

Saturday is set to begin with heavy rain, turning lighter by 10am, but continuing throughout the morning and most of the afternoon, changing to sunny intervals by late-afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 14C and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Tower Festival Headland will be hosting a range of performances on the Main Stage, which will run from midday until approximately 9pm.

Early evening will continue to see sunshine, turning clear but remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening.

The temperature will dip to 12C by 9pm, with an overnight temperature of 9C.

Sunday (9 June)

Sunday is set to see begin with sunny spells, which will turn to light rain from 10am onwards. Light rain is set to continue until around 4pm, when there will then be some short sunny spells.

The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the day.

Sunday evening will remain cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 12C by 9pm, with an overnight temperature of 9C.