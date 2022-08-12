An amber weather warning for extreme heat came into force in parts of the UK on Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 37C (99F) in places.
While the weather warning does not cover Blackpool, the mercury is still predicted to reach 30C, with plenty of sunshine forecast.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Demolition marks next phase of Blackpool town centre transformation
-
2
Three men arrested after huge cannabis farm ‘worth £500k’ raided by Lancashire Police in Blackpool
-
3
Cleveleys gym 100% Muscle Fitness raided by police and two men arrested
-
4
Calls to reduce traffic speeds on busy Blackpool road near Prom
-
5
Blackpool man, 30, appears in court accused of falsely imprisoning his ex-partner
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Friday, August 12:
2pm – 28C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
3pm – 28C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
4pm – 28C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
5pm – 26C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
6pm – 26C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
7pm – 27C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
8pm – 27C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain
9pm – 26C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain
10pm – 24C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain
11pm – 22C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain
12 midnight – 21C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain
What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
Dry and settled with temperatures rising rapidly during the morning with strong August sunshine all day.
It will feel a little hotter than Friday.
Maximum temperature 32C.
OUTLOOK FOR SUNDAY (AUGUST 14) TO MONDAY (AUGUST 15)
A little cloudier on Sunday, but still hot.
Cloudier still on Monday with a chance of showers, still feeling very warm.
Rather cloudy Tuesday with showers, some heavy and thundery.