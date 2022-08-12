Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber weather warning for extreme heat came into force in parts of the UK on Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 37C (99F) in places.

While the weather warning does not cover Blackpool, the mercury is still predicted to reach 30C, with plenty of sunshine forecast.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Friday, August 12:

2pm – 28C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

3pm – 28C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

4pm – 28C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

Holidaymakers enjoying the hot weather in Blackpool (Photo: Daniel Martino)

5pm – 26C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

6pm – 26C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

7pm – 27C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

8pm – 27C / Sunny / Less than 5% chance of rain

9pm – 26C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain

10pm – 24C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain

11pm – 22C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain

12 midnight – 21C / Clear night / Less than 5% chance of rain

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Dry and settled with temperatures rising rapidly during the morning with strong August sunshine all day.

It will feel a little hotter than Friday.

Maximum temperature 32C.

OUTLOOK FOR SUNDAY (AUGUST 14) TO MONDAY (AUGUST 15)

A little cloudier on Sunday, but still hot.

Cloudier still on Monday with a chance of showers, still feeling very warm.