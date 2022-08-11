Blackpool holidaymakers pack the beaches and enjoy fun in the sun during UK heatwave

It’s fun in the sun and smiles all around for holidaymakers in Blackpool today – these are some of the wonderful summer scenes that greeted our photographer on the resort’s beach and Prom.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:33 pm

Blackpool is booming as families from across the UK pack its sun-soaked sands and enjoy the atmosphere of its famous Promenade and attractions.

With today’s temperature expected to hit a high of 26°C – and rising to 29°C tomorrow (Friday, August 12) – the beach in Blackpool is surely the place to be.

These are just some of the scenes that made us smile on the seafront...

1. Holidaymakers enjoy the hot weather in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Holidaymakers enjoy the hot weather in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Holidaymakers enjoy the hot weather in Blackpool. Pictured is Shay Randall, 9 and Gracie Mansfield, 6.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Holidaymakers enjoy the hot weather in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

