Met Office experts are predicting that the mercury is set to rise in the resort this week as cloud cover and blustery conditions are replaced by sunshine and warmer weather.

Here is the day-to-day forecast for Blackpool:

Temperatures will start to rise from Tuesday with highs of 17C predicted across Blackpool, however, there will still be plenty of cloud cover.

This week's forecast and when temperatures will peak in Blackpool

Some clear skies are expected on Wednesday, when temperatures are likely to hit 18C, although some patchy cloud is still forecast throughout the day.

Thursday will see temperatures continue to climb, reaching highs of 19C, with more cloud expected than during the previous few days.

The best of the weather is predicted on Friday with clear skies and temperatures forecast to hit 22C. Some cloud cover and rain is expected into the evening.