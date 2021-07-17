Blackpool heatwave: Here's your hour by hour forecast for a scorching Saturday

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool:

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:28 am
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:30 am

11:00: 22C

12:00: 22C

13:00: 22C

It's already looking like the hottest day of the year
14:00: 23C

15:00: 23C

16:00: 22C

17:00: 22C

18:00: 22C

19:00: 21C

20:00: 21C

21:00: 20C

22:00: 19C

23:00: 18C

00:00 17C

