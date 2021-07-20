Blackpool heatwave continues but is it hot enough to fry an egg on the Comedy Carpet?
The scorching sunny weather continues across the Fylde coast and will be for the next few days
The Met Office has predicted weather to hit highs of 26C on the Fylde coast between now and Friday and thousands of tourists and residents are expected to be seeking the sun.
However as the temperatures rise, it begged the question which no one has asked before - Is it possible to fry an egg on Blackpool s Promenade?
Armed with half a dozen medium sized eggs (and a kitchen roll to clear up the mess) The Gazette headed to the Comedy Carpet to find out.
Basking in the sun in front of Blackpool Tower, the temperature was hot but was it hot enough to turn an egg white?
The answer was no, not even in the slightest. It was like an egg had been dropped on a kitchen floor rather than a frying pan.
Despite our failure to begin a budget fry up, the weather will be getting hotter as the week goes on.