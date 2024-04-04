Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning will come into force for Blackpool and the Fylde coast this weekend.

The alert warns of ‘very windy weather’ for the resort between 8am and 10pm on Saturday, with gusts of up to 70mph likely along the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met office forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill says: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend.

“Gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Blackpool and the Fylde coast on Saturday due to heavy winds

What to Expect