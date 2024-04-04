Met Office forecasts heavy wind for Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham and Fleetwood over weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow weather warning will come into force for Blackpool and the Fylde coast this weekend.
The alert warns of ‘very windy weather’ for the resort between 8am and 10pm on Saturday, with gusts of up to 70mph likely along the coast.
Met office forecast
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill says: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend.
“Gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.
What to Expect
- There is a small chance of longer, or even cancelled journeys, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close or impose restrictions
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.