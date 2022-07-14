Temperatures on the coast reached 22.7C, and are set to soar next week.
Here are some of the scenes as Lancashire baked on Wednesday 13 July 2022.
1. Bucket and spade
Amelia Turner, aged 3 building sandcastles on Blackpool beach, with Shannon Turner and Chloe Nay.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Donkey rides
Visitors to Blackpool beach going for a donkey ride on the sand, as dogs in the distance cool down in the sea.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Day at the seaside
Carla, Leo, Jonah and Matthew Moore soak up the sun on the sand in front of Blackpool Tower.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Walk along the promenade
Scenes as people walk along the promenade past the RNLI centre in Blackpool
Photo: Daniel Martino