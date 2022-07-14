Blackpool beach-goers baked in glorious sunshine and sweltering heat during UK heatwave

Visitors to the Fylde coast made the most of the warm weather, as people flocked to north beach in Blackpool.

By Lucinda Herbert
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:45 pm

Blackpool beach-goers enjoyed the clear blue skies and summer heat by cooling off in the sea between North and Central Pier.

Temperatures on the coast reached 22.7C, and are set to soar next week.

Here are some of the scenes as Lancashire baked on Wednesday 13 July 2022.

1. Bucket and spade

Amelia Turner, aged 3 building sandcastles on Blackpool beach, with Shannon Turner and Chloe Nay.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Donkey rides

Visitors to Blackpool beach going for a donkey ride on the sand, as dogs in the distance cool down in the sea.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Day at the seaside

Carla, Leo, Jonah and Matthew Moore soak up the sun on the sand in front of Blackpool Tower.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Walk along the promenade

Scenes as people walk along the promenade past the RNLI centre in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

