Weather warnings in place as heavy rain and 70mph winds set to hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be miserable today, as forecasters predict heavy rain throughout the day.

Friday will see the weather worsen as winds of up to 70mph are set to hit, with a weather warning currently in place.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout the morning, with the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see heavy rain until around 3pm, with the temperature remaining at 11C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. The evening will remain mostly dry until light rain then hits at 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see heavy rain during the early morning, with a mixture of light and heavy rain at certain points during the rest of the day. Strong winds of up to 70mph are also expected to hit during the day.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Blackpool from 3am to 23.59pm on Friday.

“A weather system will move eastwards across the north of the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales,” the Met Office said.

“Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible across north Wales, northern England, northern Ireland and all of Scotland, with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in northern Scotland.

“There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Looking ahead for the UK in general, “Next week starts generally settled, especially so in the west, whilst scattered showers are likely in the east where they could be wintry at times,” said the Met Office.

“From mid week onwards the weather pattern becomes slow moving, with easterly winds developing and bringing showers to many parts, these possibly wintry away from coastal areas.

“Overnight frosts and patchy freezing fog are also likely at times. Any wet and windy weather is likely to be confined to the west and northwest, although rain may affect the south at times, bringing with it a risk of hill snow.

“Temperatures generally rather cold or cold, perhaps milder at times in the west, as well as in any brief unsettled spells.”