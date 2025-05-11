Weather North West: Fine warm weather for next week but thunderstoms tonight for some
The Met Office says that some people in the North West may experinec thunderstorms.
Sunday night
A fine evening for most with plenty of late sunshine. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are a possibility in Cheshire and Merseyside, but staying largely dry for most overnight with clear spells. A mild night for many. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
Monday
Many places staying dry with sunny periods and becoming very warm by the afternoon. Showers may develop later with isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly in southern areas. Maximum temperature 25 °C.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday
High pressure will once again re-establish itself with dry and settled conditions returning. Plenty of strong sunshine and feeling warm for the time of year. Some cooler nights.
