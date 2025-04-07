Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The warm weather is set to continue, with parts of Lancashire expected to be hotter than Barcelona this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire has basked in glorious sunshine over recent days after months of wet and dreary conditions.

Provisional Met Office statistics reveal that England experienced its sunniest March since records began in 1910, with many counties also setting their own sunshine duration records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the most of the weekend sunshine. | Michelle Adamson

It was also the UK’s third sunniest March on record, and the second sunniest for Wales.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “Persistent high pressure, along with a lack of fronts arriving from the west, has meant that many have enjoyed a warm, dry, and very sunny March.

“At the beginning of the month, some areas of Cumbria reached 19C, for example, and although temperatures have dipped at times, many have continued to enjoy warm spring sunshine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warm weather is set to continue this week, with temperatures reaching 16C throughout the week.

Temperatures will peak at 19°C on Saturday, while in contrast, Ibiza is forecast to reach a high of 18C.

Here’s the Weather Forecast for This Week:

Tuesday:

Any fog will clear quickly in the strong April sunshine, followed by another dry and mostly sunny day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feel warm in the light winds although sea breezes will develop, keeping some coastal areas cooler.

Maximum temperature: 16C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Staying dry with warm, mainly sunny days and quite chilly nights with rural frosts.

Patchy low cloud or fog may form overnight.

Light winds with sea breezes possible.