As summer slips into September and evenings grow shorter, Lancashire faces a mixed week of weather.

The Met Office has confirmed that summer 2025 was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 16.1C - beating the 2018 record of 15.76C.

Dr Emily Carlisle, Met Office scientist, explained: “The persistent warmth this year has been driven by a combination of high-pressure systems, unusually warm seas around the UK, and dry spring soils.

“These conditions created an environment where heat built quickly and lingered, with both maximum and minimum temperatures well above average.”

But as autumn approaches, that settled warmth is giving way to low pressure systems, bringing wet and windy conditions for much of the week ahead.

Lancashire forecast:

Tuesday, September 2

Bright start, but showers spreading widely through the day.

Breezy along the coast, though lighter than recent days.

Highs: 19C | Lows: 13C

Wednesday, September 3 – Friday, September 5

Unsettled, with showers and longer spells of rain.

Some heavy, possibly thundery downpours.

Occasional dry and sunny breaks.

Highs: 19C | Lows: 12C

Saturday, September 6

Cloudy but largely dry.

Highs: 21C | Lows: 16C

Sunday, September 7

Light morning showers, turning cloudy by late morning.

Highs: 21C | Lows: 13C