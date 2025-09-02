Weather forecast for Lancashire this week as summer's warmth gives way to unsettled skies
The Met Office has confirmed that summer 2025 was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 16.1C - beating the 2018 record of 15.76C.
Dr Emily Carlisle, Met Office scientist, explained: “The persistent warmth this year has been driven by a combination of high-pressure systems, unusually warm seas around the UK, and dry spring soils.
“These conditions created an environment where heat built quickly and lingered, with both maximum and minimum temperatures well above average.”
But as autumn approaches, that settled warmth is giving way to low pressure systems, bringing wet and windy conditions for much of the week ahead.
Lancashire forecast:
Tuesday, September 2
Bright start, but showers spreading widely through the day.
Breezy along the coast, though lighter than recent days.
Highs: 19C | Lows: 13C
Wednesday, September 3 – Friday, September 5
Unsettled, with showers and longer spells of rain.
Some heavy, possibly thundery downpours.
Occasional dry and sunny breaks.
Highs: 19C | Lows: 12C
Saturday, September 6
Cloudy but largely dry.
Highs: 21C | Lows: 16C
Sunday, September 7
Light morning showers, turning cloudy by late morning.
Highs: 21C | Lows: 13C