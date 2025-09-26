Blackpool’s World Fireworks Championships return this weekend, but will the weather cooperate?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, September 26

Any early fog will clear quickly to leave plenty of sunshine during the morning.

Weather forecast for Blackpool World Fireworks Championships including Hurricane Gabrielle impact | Freddie Marriage

Cloud is likely to increase in the afternoon, but it should remain dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light winds and near-average temperatures, with a maximum of 18C and lows of 11C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Saturday, September 27: Cloudier and breezier with rain at times, particularly in western areas. Temperatures remain around average. Highs of 15C and lows of 10C

Sunday and Monday: Mostly dry with occasional bright or sunny spells. A few light showers are possible.

Hurricane Gabrielle update

The Met Office says Hurricane Gabrielle is very unlikely to move across the UK, but it is linked to a weather front that could bring persistent downpours to western areas on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastern and southeastern parts of the country are expected to see little rain.

A forecaster explained: “Overall, it’s unlikely, it’s about a less than 5% chance actually, of this system tracking its way across the UK, bringing us some stormy conditions, very, very unlikely to do that.

“We’ll likely see a slight change on the weekend. It’s likely that we’ll start to see some rain push in from the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hurricane Gabrielle not affecting the UK in as much as it’s moving across us, bringing wet and windy stormy weather, but it is having an impact as it’s situated so close to us.”

For the World Fireworks Championships, Friday evening should be dry, so no umbrella is needed.

Saturday could see rain so plan accordingly.