Weather forecast for Blackpool as temperatures set to drop over weekend
Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:
Saturday, October 12
Bright to start for many, but a band of cloud and rain, locally heavy, will push southwards across all areas through the morning with stronger winds.
Sunshine and showers following.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 3C.
Sunday, October 13
Largely dry but cloudy on Sunday before rain moves in overnight.
Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Monday, October 14
Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Tuesday, October 15
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Wednesday, October 16
Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Thursday, October 17
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Friday, October 18
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 16C.
