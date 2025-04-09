Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being urged to make a pledge not to drop litter as Blackpool bids to keep its streets clean this summer.

People are being urged to go online to sign the pledge which is part of the Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign, which was relaunched and expanded in December 2023.

The pledge is a commitment to help reduce litter, report environmentalissues, and take responsibility for keeping the streets clean.

Now under the wing of Blackpool Council's waste management and street cleaning company Enveco, the campaign also boasts a network of volunteers working to pick up rubbish and report fly-tipping.

Enveco says it will also ensure fines are handed out as part of enforcement action, with those caught dropping litter facing penalties of £150.

A spokesperson said: "As we head into the brighter nights of spring and summer, Enveco is urging Blackpool residents and visitors to join the Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign and help maintain a clean and welcoming town.

"Since launching in December 2023, the expanded campaign has seen great success, with local volunteers and residents actively working together.

"As part of the ongoing Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign, Enveco is asking residents to take the Keep Blackpool Tidy Pledge, a simple commitment to help reduce litter, report environmental issues, and take responsibility for keeping their streets clean."

While many residents and businesses are already supporting the Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign, Enveco says it is vital to keep the streets tidy and more visitors descend on the resort.

The spokesperson added: "We want people to understand the importance of picking up litter, reporting fly-tipping, and discouraging environmental offences such as graffiti.

"With the support of Blackpool Council, Enveco has increased its focus on street scenes and environmental enforcement, ensuring fines are issued when necessary to prevent littering and other offences."

To join the campaign and make a pledge, visit www.enveconw.co.uk/kbt and take the ‘Keep Blackpool Tidy Pledge’.

Here are the fines people could face -

NEAT (Neighborhood Environmental Action Team) officers delivering front-line operations are trained and permitted to investigate, challenge, and enforce on-the-spot fixed penalty notices for a wide range of environmental offences such as:

Litter:If someone is seen dropping litter and walking away they will be issued a fixed penalty notice of £150. This includes all types of waste including cigarettes, vapes, and chewing gum.

Dog fouling:If a dog owner lets their dogs foul and does not pick it up or doesn’t have the means to do so then Blackpool Council’s dog wardens and our staff can issue an on-the-spot fixed penalty of £100.

Fly-Tipping:Following investigation, NEAT officers can issue means-tested fines starting from £400.

Graffiti and Fly posting:If someone is seen producing graffiti or fly posting they will be issued a fixed penalty notice of £150.