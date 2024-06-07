Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in St Annes are up in arms after a children’s home which was refused by planners could still open anyway.

They say applicants are using a loophole which is bypassing planning laws and which is leading to a raft of contentious developments going ahead.

However, applicants Creative Living Care Ltd, based in Kirkham, say there is a need for amenities to care for ‘looked after children’ and say they have a good reputation in delivering well-run schemes.

Campaigners are unhappy that plans for a children's hom in St Annes have been re-submitted

In April, the application for a change of use of a dwellinghouse (Use Class 3) to a residential children's care home on St Andrew's Road South, St Annes, was turned down by Fylde planners.

The scheme had been recommended for approval by the planning officer but was refused by councillors on the grounds that it would lead to unacceptable disturbance to immediate neighbours,create highway safety concerns and would require high fencing which would be out of keeping with the local area.

Ken and Diane Cridland raised concerns about children's home plans

Residents in the immediate vicinity lodged 35 objections with the council and 123 signed a petition opposing the application, raising the concerns which eventually led to the application being refused.

The original proposals by Creative Living Care Ltd were for three young people (under 18 years of age) and non-resident carers.

However, Creative living Care Ltd have now submitted new plans.

The latest application, validated by the council on May 22, is for a Lawful Development Certificate (Use Class C3) as a two-child care home with non-resident carers(Use Class C2).

Campaigner Ken Cridland, of of the '189 Neighbours' Group' says that means the application does not need to go through the process of a planning committee - it will simply require a Lawful Development Certificate (LDC), to be determined by a planning officer.

He says that without the scrutiny of councillors on the committee, it will have a much greater chance of getting the green light.

Disgraceful situation

Trevor Court, also of the '189 Neighbours' Group', said: “This situation is absolutely disgraceful.

“Any system which effectively allows companies to ride roughshod over and bypass decisions by elected councillors needs changing.

“This case particularly shows that system up for what it is.

“How can planning officers, without gathering evidence from or consulting those involved, come to an informed and sensible decision that planning permission is not needed?”

Ken Cridland, speaking for the campaign group, said: "We intend to outline a refusal case on this application for a Lawful Development Certificate and send it to planning officers, and also to all the planning councillors, our ward councillors, and the Fylde Council Leader, even though we are not being consulted officially.

“We are seeking meetings with Fylde candidates in the coming General Election, urging their support in changing the system to prevent this happening in the future. In addition, we will be taking legal advice about the Fylde planning process if needed.

“Confidence in planning officers' advice is pretty low at present following recent local events."

Chance for young people

Creating Living Care Ltd were approached for a comment.

Matt Hughes, director of Kirkham-based Creative Living Care Ltd, previously said: "We provide nurturing opportunities for young people in a safe and structured environment and allow them to learn life skills which can help them in their lives.