A number of people staying in caravans at the Marton Mere Haven holiday park in Blackpool had to be evacuated last night due to a suspected gas leak.

A holidaymaker who was staying at the park, said they were alerted to the situation just before 10pm last night and had to be moved to the main complex for around 90 minutes.

The visitor, from Nottingham, said: “jut before 10pm we got a knock at the door and security said we needed to evacuate.

“We were sent to the main complex into a restaurant whilst they resolved the issue. There was quite a few caravans affected, we are in Grosenver and they were also evacuating the Lake Mere section too.

“There were emergency gas workers sorting the issue. We understand the cause was that one of three propane tanks had a rupture. It was isolated and everyone returned to the caravans at around 11.30pm.

He added: “We felt a little stressed at first, trying to get dressed and stuff as quickly as we can. The staff dealt with the situation really well. They were serving complimentary drinks for people.

“We are on holiday for the week. “

Haven Holidays have been approached for a comment