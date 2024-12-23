The 20ft Santa was stolen from the Thomas family in Blackool - and they never did get it back | National World

Hopes that a 20ft Santa brazenly stolen from a front garden in Blackpool might be returned for Chistmas have been dashed.

The £800 inflatable figure was part of a dazzling Christmas lights display in the front garden of Dean Thomas, on Condor Grove.

Dean, 32, has been putting on the lights show for the past 11 years and always stages a grand switching-on ceremony in November, raising funds for charities, uch as the North West Air Ambulance.

Festive snowmen, illuminated bears, little Santas, reindeers and lights have made the garden a winter wonderland over the years.

The 20ft Santa and grainy image of the thief | Third party

This year was no exception, with Dean’s brother-in-law Ashley Forward, who lives opposite, joining in with a sparkling illumination display of his own.

But on November 17 at 11.20pm - just two days after the launch - a woman smoking a cigarette was filmed sneaking onto his driveway and pinching the giant Santa.

An accomplice drove off in a car with the Santa in the back, with some images caught on CCTV cameras.

Dean’s children - Ella, seven, Ava, four, and Noah, two, were left devastated and Dean labelled the thief disgusting.

Dean said today:”The story of the thief went viral - it was in the national papers, local news pages as far as Bristol, Facebook chat groups over here - everywhere.

“The police were informed, the whole works. But nothing came back, no word from anyone about who ,might have stole it.

“It was really disappointing and it made me decide that this will be our last year of putting on the big lights show.

“The kids were so upset by the theft of our Santa that I don't want to go through that again.

“It has been great over the years and I’ve been glad to support good causes but this is our final one - after Boxing Day they will all be coming down and they won't be going up next year.”

Dean said his children were devastated by the theft of the giant Santa | Third party

Aside from having the £800 Santa stolen, the thief tried to steal another festive display and damaged it in the process.

School caretake Dean even put up extra security cameras after the theft.

Dean, who has put the illuminated festive figures up each year with wife Rachel, also 32, said: “It takes a lot of planning, along with the electricity cost and all te other costs.

“I have loved doing it. The community of Blackpool is brilliant, I’ve had great support, it's a shame the odd person like that spoils things for everyone else.”

But Dean said there was still a chance the display might return in 2026.