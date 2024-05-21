We used to work for the Gazette in Blackpool in the 1970s and still meet up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Gazette girls enjoy getting together for dinners out and to share memorable stories about their time in the office.
In those days the Gazette’s HQ was based in the middle of town, on Bank Hey Street, before relocating to Cherry Tree Road in the 1980s.
There were numerous employees besides the reporters and photographers and the office was a bustling place. The girls - Sue Dale, Norma Brooke, Anita Brown, Chris Evans and Jill Wilson - recently celebrated Anita’s 70th birthday with a night out. Norma Brooke is now in her nineties
Anita, a former Highfield Secondary School pupil, still works as a teacher at a school on the Fylde coast and has fond memories of her time at the Gazette.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.