Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They first met as employees of Blackpool’s Evening Gazette back in the late 1970s - and they’re still meeting up to this day.

The Gazette girls enjoy getting together for dinners out and to share memorable stories about their time in the office.

In those days the Gazette’s HQ was based in the middle of town, on Bank Hey Street, before relocating to Cherry Tree Road in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here come the Gazette girls - from left: Sue Dale, Norma Brooke, Anita Brown, Chris Evans and Jill Wilson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were numerous employees besides the reporters and photographers and the office was a bustling place. The girls - Sue Dale, Norma Brooke, Anita Brown, Chris Evans and Jill Wilson - recently celebrated Anita’s 70th birthday with a night out. Norma Brooke is now in her nineties