We used to work for the Gazette in Blackpool in the 1970s and still meet up

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st May 2024, 12:01 BST
They first met as employees of Blackpool’s Evening Gazette back in the late 1970s - and they’re still meeting up to this day.

The Gazette girls enjoy getting together for dinners out and to share memorable stories about their time in the office.

In those days the Gazette’s HQ was based in the middle of town, on Bank Hey Street, before relocating to Cherry Tree Road in the 1980s.

Here come the Gazette girls - from left: Sue Dale, Norma Brooke, Anita Brown, Chris Evans and Jill WilsonHere come the Gazette girls - from left: Sue Dale, Norma Brooke, Anita Brown, Chris Evans and Jill Wilson
There were numerous employees besides the reporters and photographers and the office was a bustling place. The girls - Sue Dale, Norma Brooke, Anita Brown, Chris Evans and Jill Wilson - recently celebrated Anita’s 70th birthday with a night out. Norma Brooke is now in her nineties

Anita, a former Highfield Secondary School pupil, still works as a teacher at a school on the Fylde coast and has fond memories of her time at the Gazette.

