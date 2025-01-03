Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vital multi-million pound plans to extend sea defence works in Anchorsholme are set to begin this year - but residents are so concerned they’ve started a petition.

The Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme provides coastal flood protection to over 5,000 properties and Blackpool Council successfully applied to the Environment Agency last year for £11m in order for additional work to be carried out.

That work is being undertaken by Balfour Beatty.

However, the occupants of Wilvere Court’s 36 apartments in Little Bispham, and residents living along the promenade nearby, are unhappy about plans to use a green space opposite their homes as a construction compound.

The current view from Wilvere Court, which campaigners say they are trying to save | Third party

They fear their beloved sea view and the tranquility of the green area in front of their homes will be transformed into an unsightly, high-fenced area, marked by noise, dust and bright lights in the evening.

Although the residents say they are in support of the vital work to strengthen sea defences, they believe alternative sites could be used which would not cause such disturbance to people’s homes.

They have set up an online petition to highlight their worries and are seeking support for it, following a public consultation about the plans back in November.

Residents’ concerns

Wilvere Court resident Carol Orme, 64, who set up the campaign, said: “We moved here from Manchester just under a year ago and bought our apartment here for one reason - the lovely location.

“We saved and planned for several years to make the move and since we arrived, my husband and I have absolutely loved it.

Carol Orme, of Wilvere Court, set up the petition on behalf of residents | Third party

“So we were shocked when we found out what Balfour Beatty’s plans involved for the land oppostite..

“They say the compound will only be there for two years but many of us fear it will be here for a lot longer and that would spoil things for everyone who lives here, including people trying to sell their homes.”

The residents are being backed by Norcross ward members on Blackpool Council, Coun Julie Sloman and Coun Emma Ellison.

Coun Sloman said: “I support these residents 100 per cent, this would make a massive difference to their quality of life.

“Everyone realises the vital importance of the coastal defence project and is in favour of it - but there are other options for the compound which would be less disruptive to people’s lives.

“There is a similar-sized area of scrubland at the back of Anchorsholme Park which is doing nothing and is not close to people’s homes, as well as a still-active compound at Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys.”

The councillor said another nearby site at Little Bispham, on the other side of Princess Way, was supposed to be used for only two years but had been there for 10 years,

She said she was seeking confirmation from Blackpool Council on whether the proposal for the new compound would require planning permission, or whether it would be classed as a ‘permitted development’.

If it was classed as a permitted development, the matter would be a Government level proposal and would not require permission from Blackpool Council.

But she added: “If that is the case, why bother with a public consultation exercise if the plans were a foregone conclusion?

“We need to know what happens next.”

What sea defence work entails

The proposed works will see the construction of a rock revetment on top of the existing defence structure, and the construction of five Y-shaped rock groynes on the beach.

Anchorsholme beach will be further bolstered by the sea defence scheme | National World

The existing coastal defences at Anchorsholme opened in 2017. Following a storm, a defect was identified which the contractor agreed to address, at their expense, by providing rock armour along the revetment wall.

Over the last two years, exploratory works have been carried out to inform the business case for coast protection and beach management along the coastline. These investigations have identified accelerated beach lowering in Anchorsholme.

In order to retain the beach and sand, it is proposed that rock groynes are installed during the construction period of the rock armour works to the revetment wall.

Now that the council has been allocated funding from the Environment Agency for the construction of the rock groynes. Construction work is likely to start in summer 2025 and continue until 2027.

Vital coast protection work

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said previously: “The proposed works are vital to protect properties from coastal flooding, and to ensure that the beach and coastline can be enjoyed for years to come.”

To view the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/save-our-green-space-along-thornton-cleveleys-sea-front