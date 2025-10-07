A call has been made for the removal of Rolf Harris’ name from Blackpool’s famous Comedy Carpet because of the late entertainer’s conviction for sexual offences.

Eddie Fewings, 61, who has played a leading role in several community groups in the town, says the artist and singer should no longer be included in the prominent seafront display, which pays tribute to legends of comedy who have appeared at the resort.

Aerial view of the Comedy Carpet and disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris | National World

With more than 850 names across an area of at 2,200m2 , the polished floor covering in front of B;lackpool Tower has been described as one of the largest public art installations ever created in the UK.

The Carpet, created by artist Gordon Young, was first unveiled in 2011 to great fanfare and quickly became yet another iconic feature of the town in its own right. More than just a giant list, it includes a plethora of well known catch phrases and gags.

When it was completed Rolf Harris, known for his entertaining songs, children’s art programmes and TV presenting roles, was just one of hundreds of legendary entertainers and writers included in the horizontal display. He appeared in the resort's summer season shows back in the mid-1980s.

Rolf Harris' name on the Comedy Carpet | Third party

But in July 2014 there was shock when the popular family entertainer was convicted on twelve counts of indecent assault on four female victims, who were between the ages of eight and nineteen. at the time of the offences.

The Australian-born entertainer was jailed for five years and nine months. He died in 2023, aged 93, seven years after his release from prison.

Mr Fewings says Blackpool Council should remove Harris’ name from the Carpet and believes it should have been done “years ago”.

He said; “Quite frankly, I think it’s out of order that Rolf Harris' name is still there.

“It’s no secret he was convicted of offences involving young girls and it does Blackpool no favours when he’s still included in the town ‘s tribute to comedy heroes.

“The man’s name should not be there.I’m sure it would not be too much of a challenge to remove his name.

“I’ve approached a number of councillors about it but no one has got back to me. I think they must just be embarrassed about it."

Eddie Fewings says Rolf Harris' name should be removed from Blackpool's Comedy Carpet | Third party

Mr Fewings, who was formerly involved in the Friends of Stanley Park and a local PACT (Police and Council Together) group, added that he decided to make a stand after discussions this year over grooming gangs and cases of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool.

He said: “There have rightly been calls for Blackpool to be included in an inquiry - so it doesn't seem right to celebrate someone actually convicted of those sorts of offences.”

Blackpool Council was approached for a comment.