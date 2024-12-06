‘We need much tougher legislation to protect tenants from dodgy landlords’ - that was the sentiment of Blackpool folk discussing driving up housing standards in the town.

Measures designed toto drive up housing standards in private rented properties in some of Blackpool's most deprived neighbourhoods will come into force next year after a selective licensing scheme was given the green light.

The scheme, which will cover around 11,000 properties in Bloomfield, Brunswick, Claremont, Talbot, Tyldesley, Warbreck, Waterloo and Victoria wards, has been approved by the Secretary of State.

But many landlords are opposed to its introduction, and have previously warned they may be forced to sell up if the additional costs make their businesses unviable. They said the council should use other powers to target bad landlords instead of placing further burdens on good landlords.

Gazette reader Charlie P said: “Tougher rules are definitely needed, but that also needs to include an end to no fault evictions which are simply because the tenant has complained about problems.

“We need much tougher legislation to protect tenants from dodgy landlords, including regular inspections by a council inspections team, enforcement action where necessary, and if all else fails there should be a way for the council to compulsory purchase these properties and take them into social housing stock.”

Blackpool Council was awarded £90m in March to address housing challenges in the town’s inner areas | Blackpool Council

A 10-week consultation found just over 61 per cent of tenants and almost 19 per cent of landlords were in favour of the selective licensing scheme.

Under the scheme which will begin on April 1 2025, all landlords within the designated area will be required to adhere to a number of licence conditions around property management, tenancy management and fire safety.

Brian Flood said: “In my opinion landlords often need protection from all the dodgy tenants out there.”

Councillor Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for economy and built environment, said: "While we recognise many landlords provide accommodation far above and beyond the minimum standards required by law in Blackpool, unfortunately there are many properties that fall below acceptable standards.

"There is a strong link between poor housing standards and deprivation. The new selective licensing scheme will help tackle the high levels of deprivation in the designated area due to poorly maintained private rented properties. We want to work with landlords and support them to make the necessary improvements to meet the Blackpool standards our residents deserve."

Landlords in Blackpool have previously warned many have multiple properties and have faced rising costs in other areas such as mortgage rates. Some said they would either have to increase rents, or may be forced to sell up.

Katherine Brooks said: “Decent landlords will exit, this will reduce availability and therefore push rents up. I’m all for targeting bad landlords but to put more costs on good landlords is a really poor decision.”

Chaz Waterz said: “Good idea! But unfortunately it will make those not wanting too sell up, so could cause a worse problem, but I thought it was a legal requirement anyway to make sure the house in safe to live in? So many families with kids having to deal with black mould not good.”

The licence fee for a single dwelling increases to £772 for landlords not meeting the Blackpool standard or eligible for any of the other discounts.

Jonathan Butler said: “I had a house in Peter Street in Blackpool. It was a great house and we had great neighbours 25 years ago. We saw it change from well looked housing to poor rentals as old neighbours died off or got out. The homes were bought by bad landlords and tenants who did not care about the state of the property and surrounding area.

“Blackpool central is an appalling disgrace full of bad rentals, tenants that don’t care, HMOs and a council that has allowed it as well as being part of the problem.”

The need for improvements to housing was highlighted by a recent pilot scheme in Blackpool which found 67 per cent of 679 properties inspected had serious defects such as damp or mould. Revenue from the selective licensing scheme will fund more property inspections. Similar projects have previously operated in other parts of the town such as South Shore.

Gazette reader Andy Hall said: “Make fuel costs cheaper so people can heat there homes and stop damp and moisture.”

Lynne Carless said: “The landlords should be responsible for all things! How many proud home owners are having to live next to unkempt houses or flats.”

Peter Cherry said: “The cost will be passed on to the tenants so nobody wins.”

James Moran said: “Landlords so have the responsibility to let new tenants know if there has been problems with damp and mould.”