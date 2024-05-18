Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool B&B owners on a street recently hit by a huge blaze in an empty building say they are desperate for something to be done about the area.

Although Havelock Street includes some thriving B&Bs with guests from across the country and abroad, there are also derelict buildings and a back alley plagued by unsightly fly-tipping.

The alley is frequented by drug users who can be seen from the windows of two B&Bs, and it backs onto three empty buildings on Central Drive, whose windows are smashed.

Steve Savage, who runs the Shining Diamond B&B on Havelock Street, says it creates a shockingly bad impression of an area which is supposed to be designated as a tourism area.

He wants something to be done to better secure the side entrance to the alley and remove the abandoned sofa, mattress, drinks cans and other rubbish dumped at the entrance to the alley.

On the opposite side of Havelock Street is the empty Shazron Guest House where in March there was a huge blaze in the middle of the night which required eight fire engines to extinguish it.

The blaze was said to be linked to a cannabis farm discovered on the premises, although no details of this have subsequently been released. Today that building has scaffolding around it.,

It is a far cry from the neat, well-tended B&Bs across the road, whose owners have been working hard to keep up Blackpool’s tradition of offering a welcome stay in Britain's top resort.

Steve, 57, who has run the Shining Diamond with wife Dawn for six years, said: “We are trying really hard to run a decent business here.

B&B owner Steve Havelock and the fly-tipping eyesore blighting Havelock Street

“We have some dancers from China as our guests and they are lovely and polite, keen to find out more about Blackpool.

“They have asked me what is happening with the street and, to be honest, it is very embarrassing.

“The alley and the buildings backing onto from Central Drive are a disgrace and something needs to be done about it. It’s an environmental health issue.

“The owners of the corner property removed a wall and replaced it with a flimsy metal fence, which people can push past and dump stuff.

“What kind of impression does it create when B&B guests walk past it?

The lowlifes are bringing things down

“The lowlifes in the area are bringing things down, they are running the town because they just seem to do what they want.”

He wants Blackpool Council to put pressure on the owners of the empty building, whose land by the alley entrance is being used by the fly-tippers.

He says that if the alley and back yard are more secure, it will at least act as a deterrent. Blackpool Council’s environmental; officer is meeting up with him next week and Steve says he is relieved to get the chance to air his concerns in person.

Steve and Dawn Savage, who run the Shining Diamond B&B on Havelock Street

The council does not own the land where the fly-tipping occurs, and therefore has no statutory responsibility for it, but the officer is to visit Havelock Street and find out more about the issue.

Blackpool Council has overseen huge multi-million investment in recent years and has been praised by some for its efforts to bring modern new amenities to the town - including the new Backlot Cinema, the new Showtown Museum, new conference amenities and new hotels, but there are still concerns about the empty B&Bs and run down areas.

Steve said: “I am just glad to be getting someone here from the council. I know the mess is on private property and the council says it has limited powers because of that, but surely there must be something they can do.

“Blackpool has so much potential, people want to come here for a reason. I used to come here as a visitor myself.

“As a B&B we are in the perfect spot for the beach, for the shops and all the amenities Blackpool has to offer. But look at it. We shouldn't have to tolerate this.

“Investment is good, but it should also be from the bottom up - not just from the top down.”

His concerns were echoed by May Tyler, 80, who runs the Havelock House B&B several doors down from the Shining Diamond.

She says: “ I have been here for 27 years and it used to be a lovely street - every building was a decent B&B.