Plans have been put forward to open a new restaurant and takeaway in Blackpool which will offer both Polish and English cuisine.

Polish-born couple Maciej Wejdelek and Zyta Bukowska-Wejdelek hope to offer the new high-quality eatery from their holiday accommodation, the Brooklyn Hotel, on Wilton Parade in North Shore.

They have lodged a planning application with Blackpool Council seeking use of part of the ground floor as a restaurant and takeaway resulting in a mixed use facility at 7 Wilton Parade.

What the applicants say

The applicants said in a statement: “We would like our restaurant will also incorporate a takeaway element, allowing for a delivery service (mainly).

"Currently, our hotel is licensed to permits food (breakfast and at least one meal) and alcoholic drinks service only for residents and their guests, but this proposal seeks to extend dining and takeaway options to non-residents without altering the hotel's primary function.

“The existing kitchen and extraction system will be used, with no structural changes required. We are a married couple, originally from Poland, living in Blackpool for 20 years.

“ Blackpool, like the rest of the UK, is home to a multicultural community.

“After talking to people in our social circle and our hotel guests in the area where our hotel is located, we feel there is a need for food that is different from any other, and we would like to fill this gap and offer Polish cuisine as well as some English meals and a few of the most popular European dishes.

There are plans to open a new restaurand takeaway at the Brooklyn Hotel in Blackpool's North Shore|Google | Google

“The Polish community is an important part of Blackpool, making up 1.3% of the local population. Many families settled here years ago to build a better future. Today, they form vibrant, multi-generational households — where some prefer traditional Polish flavours, while others enjoy classic English dishes.

“The younger ones often go for a bit of both… or just pizza! That’s why we’re creating a place where everyone can come together — to enjoy great food, share moments, and feel at home, whether dining in or ordering takeaway.”

Planning statement

A planning statement from Planning By Design, on behalf of the applicants, stated: “The Brooklyn Hotel, is a multi‑storey property situated within an established seafront hotel and guesthouse district to the north of Blackpool town centre, operating under use class C1 ( hotels, boarding houses, guest houses ).

“The Proposed development is a part change of use to create a restaurant and takeaway business on the ground floor of the hotel, creating mixed-use premises at 7 Wilton Parade.

“ There will be no physical alterations to the external elevations of the property or floorplan layout. The restaurant and takeaway service will be open from 4 pm – 9 pm and serve a mix of Polish and English food.

“The proposed site is located in a strategic community location and is accessible via active travel and public transport from workplaces and residences.”