A councillor says Fleetwood’s Marine Hall needs to provide more culture instead of what is being offered there at the moment.

Cllr Brian Stephenson said the Wyre Council-owned seafront venue, on The Esplanade, should stage more serious fare than its current programme of events.

And he had just the thing for it - the celebrated plays of Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde to expand the horizons of local folk.

Cllr Brian Stephenson says he want to see the plays of William Shakespeare performed at Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

The Art Deco venue, which has been celebrating its 90th anniversary throughout this year, has offered a varied blend of shows and events in 2025.

It has already staged a 90th birthday heritage film about the Hall through the decades, played host to an evening with celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona and seen snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor recreate their1985 World Snooker Final for a Pot Black anniversary.

TV historian Lucy Worsley and actor Ricky Tomlinson will appear in December.

But Cllr Stephenson, the Labour member for Fleetwood’s Warren ward, believes it should widen the appeal of its offer and asked if the Conservative led authority would consider it.

At Wyre’s Full Council meeting on Thursday (October 23), he told Cllr Lynn Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder: “There is a lack of beef in the shows we put on at the Marine Hall.

“There is nothing serious, like Shakespeare or Oscar Wilde.

“Just think what we could be putting on there - Othello or Romeo and Juliet.

“Lynn, would it not be a good idea to put some more serious stuff on?

“At the moment we’re lacking in our choice, we’re being very Conservative. The question is, do you think it’s possible to put some of this stuff on in the future?”

The issue provoked some mirth in the chamber, and Cllr Stephenson then suggested that the Comedy of Errors might be applicable to the council’s front bench.

He also said he would draw a line at The Tempest, as the town already had its share of bad weather.

Cllr Bowen, who was taking questions from the chamber after presenting her portfolio report, replied: “The events manager puts on the sort of shows that will get a bigger audience - what you are thinking about will bring in a much smaller audience.

“Recently the Kerry Katona and Katie Price show brought a lot of attention.”

Despite the tongue in cheek approach to the exchange, Cllr Stephenson later said he was serious about his question.

He said: “I think it would be good for Fleetwood people to get a chance to see that sort of thing in the town.”

It would not be the first time the Marine Hall has played host to a Shakespare production.

For several decades, the venue staged the annual Fleetwood Theatre Festival, which brought the nation’s top amateur theatre companies to town.

In 1995, Edinburgh Theatre Arts (ETA) performed a stirring version of Macbeth as part of the festival, finishing in third place.

The Hall even had the honour of playing host to another cultural phenomenon, The Beatles in 1962, just before they became famous.

However, the Fab Four did not go down well. Favouring local bands such as The Zeroes, the audience booed the Liverpool outfit off!