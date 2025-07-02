Plans have been lodged to extend Vicarage Park Community Centre in Poulton| Google | Google

Plans to extend a Fylde coast community centre will provide the vital space needed to allow more activities there, say supporters of the project.

Plans to extend a Fylde coast community will provide the vital space needed to allow more activities there, say supporters of the project.

An application has been lodged with Wyre planners for rear and side extensions and internal alterations at Vicarage Park Community Centre on Vicarage Road, Poulton.

The community hall was conceived, built and paid for by local business people in 1925, with the buiilding reaching its centenery this year.

It served the community as a Church Hall for nearly 90 years before closure due to instability

Sarah Welsh, Chair of Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall, said in a Heritage Statement in support of the application: “It is a landmark heritage building in a conservation area.

“The hall was saved from demolition by the people of Poulton and we, as a charity, along with our volunteer work force, have rescued, restored and renovated the hall back to its former glory.

“We have always striven to retain the original Arts and Crafts styling both externally and internally while at the same time updating the facilities to modern, environmentally conscious standards.”

Sarah Welsh campaigning for the community hall back in 2016 | National World

Mrs Welsh added, in a Planning Statement for the propsed extension: “Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall is a thriving community hub used seven days a week for a huge variety of activities and wide diversity of local people.

“However, the inherited footprint falls short in a few areas resulting in certain activities/groups being excluded.

“It has been our long-term aim to complement the existing amenities for all Hall users, making it as inclusive as possible and also improve the working environment for our paid staff and volunteer team.

“Any extension to the building is limited by site boundaries and pedestrian access without relinquishing any of the current car parking spaces.

“The planned rear extension will provide a third dressing room for children and new, much needed, back-stage toilets.

“Our volunteer team struggles with accessible storage area for tables, chairs and sporting/nursery equipment and space behind the bar is tight for our working bar staff.

“The planned side extension will provide new storage space and larger working area behind the bar. The planned extensions will further enhance the facilities within the community and secure the relevance of the building for another 100 years or more.”