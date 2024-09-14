We get complaints about E-bikes every day, say police on Fylde coast as another rider arrested

By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Sep 2024, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police on the Fylde coast say they are receiving complaints about E-bikes every day - as another rider was arrested for using one dangerously.

The comment came as officers arrested a young male, dressed all in black, speeding down Amounderness Way earlier this week.

The rider failed to stop for the officers, and then - terrifyingly - began weaving in and out of moving traffic before making off down a dirt track.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said: “The bike and rider were located a short time later where the rider was issued with a summons for numerous traffic offences and the bike seized.

E-bike siezed by Lancashire PoliceE-bike siezed by Lancashire Police
E-bike siezed by Lancashire Police | Lancashire Police

“We receive complaints from members of the public everyday regarding E bikes and E scooters and will take positive action where appropriate.

“Owners of E bikes and E scooters need to be aware of the dangers.

“They can cause fires and only this month we have already seen two serious accidents involving E bikes in West division.”

Related topics:PoliceLancashire PoliceE-bikes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice