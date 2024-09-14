We get complaints about E-bikes every day, say police on Fylde coast as another rider arrested
The comment came as officers arrested a young male, dressed all in black, speeding down Amounderness Way earlier this week.
The rider failed to stop for the officers, and then - terrifyingly - began weaving in and out of moving traffic before making off down a dirt track.
Lancashire Police said: “The bike and rider were located a short time later where the rider was issued with a summons for numerous traffic offences and the bike seized.
“We receive complaints from members of the public everyday regarding E bikes and E scooters and will take positive action where appropriate.
“Owners of E bikes and E scooters need to be aware of the dangers.
“They can cause fires and only this month we have already seen two serious accidents involving E bikes in West division.”
