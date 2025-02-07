We dress as Victorian aristocrats with a sci-fi twist: Steampunk gathering at Bygone Times features on TV show
The antique centre in Chorley is packed with 80+ people, all dressed to the nines in corsets, coats and top hats. The Steampunk meet-up at Bygone Times is very casual, but that doesn’t stop visitors dressing to impress.
Dressed to the nines
From gorgeous old-fashioned gowns to heavily customised waistcoats, people here are making an impressive statement. “You don’t get many chances to dress in the old kit and kaboodle these days,” says Lorraine Booth. At 74, she only discovered Steampunk recently and became so enthralled by the style that she started her own event at Portland Basin, a museum in Ashton Under Lyne. Dressed head to toe in purple satin and lace, Lorraine adds: “I just don’t want to be the typical old lady, and I think this makes me different.”
Themed events at stately homes
Ingrid Holden discovered Steampunk through her volunteer work at Wythenshawe Hall - and was quickly hooked. She explains: “We were looking for different themed events to host so I went on YouTube and found something about Steampunk and the costumes were amazing”.
‘My chance to dress like a lady’
Some members of the community base their outfits on characters - for Ingrid, today’s costume is that of an ‘explorer’ - and includes a blouse from a charity shop, and accessories made by herself. Speaking in a special episode of Unconventional Brits, Ingrid tells Lucinda Herbert: “I dress in jeans and walking boots all week, so this is my chance to dress up like a lady”.
Futuristic vision
But, the beautiful outfits are not meant to be 100% historically accurate - rather, they are based on a Victorian vision on what the future might look like, and derives from the likes of H. G. Wells and Jules Verne. “The whole idea of steampunk comes from the industrial revolution - steam engines, clocks. If you look at the old films there’s a lot of steampunk elements in them. It was the Victorians imagining what the future would be like.”
Escapism
Paul Lewis has been attending events for 13 years, since first discovering A Splendid Day Out, in Morecambe. In the 12 minute show, has explains that he has several of his own characters, or personas, that he bases his outfits on - including a canine detective called Sherlock Bones. He adds: “It’s escapism. Unlike cosplay, there’s no rules to how you dress up. The only thing that stops you is your imagination.”
Linda and Ian, a couple from Blackpool, reveal that it takes them well over an hour to get dressed for an event - but that it’s all part of the fun. “You get dressed up and go out and you don’t think about anything apart from having fun, wearing amazing outfits. I say if people walked around in steampunk outfits, everyone would be a lot happier.”
Watch the Unconventional Brits Steampunk Special online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52775018 . The episode will air on Friday 14th February at 19:15, on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565.