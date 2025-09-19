As is the case with every city, town, and even a few villages, there are undoubtedly some parts of the otherwise lovely Fylde Coast which are in need of a little TLC and some rejuvenation.

Set against a backdrop of otherwise lovely locations, from the Promenade in Blackpool to the beach in Lytham, these places will jump out and catch your eye because of how out-of-place they can seem.

The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county and the Fylde Coast is no stranger to grotty areas, with many residents in these Fylde Coast towns having become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming... these are the standout places in need of a spruce-up nominated by you...

1 . Chapel Street, pictured from Central Drive. Central Drive, Blackpool | National World Photo Sales