We are so thrilled to have our popular woodland classroom back after flooding

Children at St Nicholas Church of England Primary School in Blackpool are once again enjoying their much-loved Forest School after severe flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the support of local contractor George Cox and Sons who stepped in to restore the flooded outdoor learning space as part of their community commitment to Blackpool Council.

The woodland classroom on School Road had been out of use for much of the year due to persistent flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Cox and Sons are the contractor creating the new access road for Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, as part of Blackpool Council's £18.5m expansion designed to create more jobs in the area.

St Nicholas School children and teachers joined by staff from George Cox and sons | Blackpool Council

Blackpool Council asks all their contractors working in the town to help benefit the local community through social value.

Working alongside HRI Groundworks the team provided over £4,300 worth of labour and materials, installing new more durable piping and improving the drainage at the bottom of the school field.

The three-day project, completed during the summer holidays has ensured that the area can now be used safely all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restored Forest School gives pupils the chance to learn in nature through activities such as den-building, planting wildflowers, nature walks and using the mud kitchen.

It’s a key part of the school’s approach to hands-on, outdoor education.

St Nicholas School Forest School | Blackpool Council

Headteacher Claire Taylor said: “We are thrilled with the work that George Cox and Sons have done here.

“The Forest School flooded often meaning we couldn’t use it in the winter months. The works now mean that our children can access this amazing resource all year round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment at Blackpool Council, said: “It’s important that contractors working with us to make Blackpool better also give back through social value. Projects like this help improve community spaces and make a real difference locally.”

Matthew Edwards, Director at George Cox and Sons, said: “It’s great to be able to give back to the communities in which we work.

“Supporting a school that’s so passionate about outdoor learning makes this especially rewarding.”

The company is already in discussions with St Nicholas’ about future community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the works around Common Edge Road are expected to complete later this month, with the new through road to Amy Johnson Way expected to open early next year.

Funding for the road has been supported by a £7.5m grant from the UK Government as part of the Blackpool Town Deal awarded in 2022.