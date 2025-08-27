“We are drowning and struggling to see a way out” is the heartbreaking message from volunteers at a dog rescue centre on the spiralling costs.

Preesall OEH Foundation dog rescue kennels which offers rehabilitation and care to dog rescue organisations as well as its own dogs say that over the past year more and more dogs have been dumped with owners promising to pay for their keep which never materialises.

Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the not-for-profit organisation said: “We are drowning and struggling to see a way out.

“Not just recently, but over the past year, more and more dogs have been dumped on us with promises to pay for their keep… and eventually it all just STOPS.

“We must have around 15 rescues who use our boarding to rehabilitation facilities, and every month we are begging and clawing, waiting for weeks to months for them to pay their monthly bill to us.

“This can range from £300 to thousands…. When they don’t pay for several months. What can we do about this other than keep asking for them to pay? We can’t stop looking after their dogs, we can’t stop walking them, feeding them, their enrichment and their vet trips and their ultimate full care?”

“Without you we would be more up sh*t creek”

They added that they “have to claw back that money somewhere” and praised fundraisers and members of the public for helping with costs.

They said: “Thank goodness for our fundraisers and people who have so kindly donated to us this month, it’s made sure the dogs have food in their belly’s and they have all the care and support they need.

“Without you we would be more up sh*t creek without a paddle than right now.

“And that’s saying something. We have vet bills looming over us. We have medication and food to purchase.

“This is the harsh unedited reality of the dire situation we are currently in. At this rate we will be lucky to survive the winter period when the heating costs and laundry costs will rise exceptionally, as they do every year.

“We need help and we need it now.”

To find out more and see how you can help click here.