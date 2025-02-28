Watersports fun to be had at St Annes' Fairhaven Lake Open Day - everything you need to know
The event is set to take place on April 6.
There will be plenty of choice for those who cannot wait to get out on the water. Pedalo’s can be hired for £8, along with the Fairhaven motorboats which costs £10 and also rowing boats which are £8. These boats can be hired for 20 minute intervals. All of these boats will all be launching from the lakes newly refurbished jetty.
You can also get involved with the Ribble Cruising Club and Fairhaven Model Boat Club. Or dive right into the lakes water sports.
A spokesman said: “There will be plenty to do on dry land at the Fairhaven Lake Open Day including judo, tennis, skateboarding, archery, wellbeing walks and much more for the whole family to get involved in.
“Don’t forget to challenge your friends to round of crazy golf either.
“The Fairhaven lake is one of the top destinations for families during the warmer summer months and the lake will be reopening in April bigger and better than ever.
“After a amazing day of adventure, visitors can visit the Lakeside café for a well deserved bite to eat and a sit down.”
