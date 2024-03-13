Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hat-trick of Preston North End stars have come together with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals to promote the Lullaby Trust’s Safer Sleep 2024 campaign (March 11 - 17) to raise awareness of sudden death syndrome amongst babies.

Amid a hectic Championship schedule, with Ryan Lowe’s side still harbouring play-off ambitions, defender Jack Whatmough, Canada international wide man Liam Millar and striker Will Keane – all fathers of young children – recorded a special video to outline key advice on Safer Sleep.

PNE stars Jack Whatmough, Liam Millar and Will Keen help raise awareness of Safer Sleep campaign 2024 with a video.

Safer Sleep Week is The Lullaby Trust’s national awareness campaign targeting anyone looking after a young baby.

It aims to raise awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and the simple advice that reduces the risk of it occurring.

Sadly, around three babies a week still die from SIDS and if all parents were aware of the safer sleep advice many lives could be saved.