Dramatic footage has captured the moment police forced entry into a Fleetwood property during a drug raid that led to two arrests.

White powder - believed to be Class A drugs - was found after officers executed a warrant at an address in the town on Friday, April 25.

A 22-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Fleetwood, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Both were released pending further investigation, with conditions.

The footage, released by police today, shows police using a battering ram to break down the front door, followed by the arrest of a suspect who is led away in handcuffs.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Andy Ward said: “We know drug dealing has a huge impact on our communities, and we want to reassure residents that we will act on information, and follow through with the necessary actions, such as a warrant.

“This warrant was executed as a part of our involvement in the Prosper Partnership. The partnership includes local Police, councils and other key community partners working together to make Fleetwood a better, safer place to live and visit.

“I would urge anyone with information to report it directly to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers. We take reports of serious and organised crime very seriously we will not tolerate such criminality in our area”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.