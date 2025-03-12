Watch moment dangerous van driver fails to navigate narrow bridge in Ramsbottom during police chase

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
A dangerous van driver who failed to negotiate a narrow bridge in Ramsbottom during a police chase has been jailed.

Officers signalled for a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to stop while it was driving through Rossendale on September 14, 2024.

The driver failed to stop and drove recklessly, eventually losing control and being unable to cross a narrow bridge in Ramsbottom.

Thomas Howard failed to negotiate a narrow bridge in Ramsbottom during a police chaseplaceholder image
Thomas Howard failed to negotiate a narrow bridge in Ramsbottom during a police chase | Lancashire Police

After a brief foot chase, Thomas Howard, 32, was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, drug driving and having no insurance.

Howard, of Chapel Street, Brierfield, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on February 27.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years and 112 days.

Howard, of Chapel Street, Brierfield, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prisonplaceholder image
Howard, of Chapel Street, Brierfield, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison | Lancashire Police

Rossendale Neighbourhood Insp Matt Plummer said: “Howard drove dangerously including overtaking and driving on the wrong side of the road.

“I am pleased he has been given a custodial sentence and been made accountable for his dangerous actions.

“This outcome should be an important reminder of the serious consequences of dangerous driving, and the impact it can have on our communities.”

