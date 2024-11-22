Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brazed thief was caught on camera stealing a 20ft inflatable Santa from a family's charity display in Blackpool.

Dean Thomas, 32, called the theft “disgusting” after a woman was caught on CCTV sneaking onto his driveway and taking the £800 outdoor decoration.

He and his wife, Rachel Thomas 32, along with their kids, Ella, seven, Ava, four, and Noah, two, have decked out their end terrace home on Condor Grove for 11 years.

The woman in the garden and the stolen giant 20 ft Santa | Third party

They had one of their ‘biggest ever’ switch-on events on November 15 as they did their best to raise money for the North West Air Ambulance.

But just two days later, on November 17 at 11.20pm, a woman smoking a cigarette was filmed sneaking onto his driveway and pinching the giant Santa.

Dean said his tearful eldest daughter Ella had endured sleepless nights following the theft as she feared that the culprit would return to rob her home again.

He said: “It’s just horrendous and disgusting. It’s all for charity. You can’t miss the sign for the charity at all. It’s a big banner.

“It really is heartbreaking. My daughter won’t sleep by herself now because she thinks the woman’s going to come back and take more and burgle my house.

“The woman needs to realise what she’s done and what she’s put myself, my wife and my kids through.”

School caretaker Dean said he puts on his incredible display every year to both raise money and help the community enjoy a bit of festive cheer.

The shadowy figure of the woman thief in the garden (centre) | Third party

He said he was blown away by this year’s switch-on event - with crowds staying until around 9pm to see the amazing Christmas-themed extravaganza.

Dan added: “It was an absolutely amazing night. Then between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Sunday night, the woman opened my driveway gates.

"She has got into where my very rare carol singers are, she’s pushed all them over, broken a singing Santa and two dancing reindeer...but she couldn't get them out.

“Then she took my 20ft inflatable Santa."

Dean has been left despondent about the theft and said he would stop putting on his display in the years to come following the incident.

He also planned to purchase further home security measures to protect his family.

Dean went on: “I’m going to leave it up until boxing day and that’s it, it won’t be coming back out in the next four years.

“And I’m going to buy more cameras and alarms and lasers for my garden.

“I’ve always had cameras on my house but I shouldn’t have to go to the extent where I need more.”

Dean Thomas with three of his children | Third party

Lancashire Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

If you have any information that may help, call 101 quoting log 0150 of November 18.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.