Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ribble Valley topped the charts for happiest areas to live in the county following a recent study.

So I went to pay it a visit to see if it really lived up to its name after being ranked number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch as I ventured round towns in the Ribble Valley as well as speak to local residents on their views about living in the area.