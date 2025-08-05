A video has emerged showing a woman teaching her pet parrot to recite drug prices all while her boyfriend led a major drug gang from inside prison.

Footage uncovered during a police investigation shows Shannon Hilton, 29, teaching her parrot, Mango, to say “two for 25” - a street-level reference to Class A drug deals - in front of a young child.

Hilton was a key lieutenant for convicted drug boss Adam Garnett, 35, who continued to direct a sophisticated county lines drug network across Blackpool while serving a 15-year sentence.

Despite being behind bars, Garnett used hidden mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers in his cell to run the operation.

Police say the parrot video is just one example of the gang’s brazenness.

Hilton, who was in a relationship with Garnett, also filmed herself handling kilo blocks of cocaine which were later recovered during police raids on addresses linked to the group.

Another gang member, Gareth Burgess, was found to have filmed himself walking through Blackpool with large sums of cash while rapping about his crimes.

The operation was uncovered by Lancashire Constabulary’s West Targeted Crime Team, leading to the arrest of 15 people who have now been jailed for a combined total of more than 103 years.

Garnett received an additional 19 years and six months to be served after his current sentence.

Hilton was jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B substances.

Searches of gang members’ homes uncovered heroin, crack cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, cash and dozens of phones, many of which contained incriminating messages, drug pricing and evidence of attempts to destroy or conceal information.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Alves said: “This group ran a sophisticated operation to supply Class A drugs across Blackpool, and Garnett remained in control even from inside prison.”

“I welcome these sentences following a long and complex investigation.”

Of the 15 convicted, two individuals - Chloe Stott, 24, and Ryan Black, 27 - failed to attend court and are still being sought.

“If you see them or know where they are, I urge you to contact us,” DS Alves added.

“We will continue to dismantle these gangs, whether they operate behind bars or on the streets.”