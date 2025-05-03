Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the hilarious moment a family instantly regretted their decision to jump on a high-speed ride during a trip to Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Binding, 34, took her sons Jace, eight, and Jayden, 16, to the seaside town over the Easter weekend in search of thrills and lasting memories.

VisitBlackpool touts the Crazy Coaster on South Pier as “the UK’s fastest spinning wild mouse ride”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family instantly regretted their decision to jump on a high-speed ride during a trip to Blackpool | Jade Binding / SWNS

Little daredevil Jace was desperate to try the ride but didn’t want to go on it alone, so he convinced his mum and older brother to join him.

All three were a bit nervous, but they decided to go for it.

As soon as the ride set off, Jace had second thoughts and wanted to get off — but it was too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hilarious video shows the family going through a rollercoaster of emotions — from fear and regret to laughter and relief by the end.

Jade said: “Jace was up for it until we set off — then he wanted to get off!

“Jayden got even more nervous after seeing how fast it was going and I just couldn’t stop laughing because there was nothing we could do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Binding, 34, took her sons Jace, eight, and Jayden, 16, to the seaside town over the Easter weekend | Blackpool rollercoaster

South Pier was originally known as Victoria Pier when it opened in 1893, before being renamed South Pier in 1930.

Today, it offers a fun-filled day out for visitors of all ages.

Of Blackpool’s three piers, it’s the most adrenaline-packed, boasting a variety of thrill rides sure to tempt even the bravest thrill-seekers.