Watch family’s hilarious meltdown on 'UK’s fastest spinning wild mouse ride' in Blackpool
Jade Binding, 34, took her sons Jace, eight, and Jayden, 16, to the seaside town over the Easter weekend in search of thrills and lasting memories.
VisitBlackpool touts the Crazy Coaster on South Pier as “the UK’s fastest spinning wild mouse ride”.
Little daredevil Jace was desperate to try the ride but didn’t want to go on it alone, so he convinced his mum and older brother to join him.
All three were a bit nervous, but they decided to go for it.
As soon as the ride set off, Jace had second thoughts and wanted to get off — but it was too late.
A hilarious video shows the family going through a rollercoaster of emotions — from fear and regret to laughter and relief by the end.
Jade said: “Jace was up for it until we set off — then he wanted to get off!
“Jayden got even more nervous after seeing how fast it was going and I just couldn’t stop laughing because there was nothing we could do.”
South Pier was originally known as Victoria Pier when it opened in 1893, before being renamed South Pier in 1930.
Today, it offers a fun-filled day out for visitors of all ages.
Of Blackpool’s three piers, it’s the most adrenaline-packed, boasting a variety of thrill rides sure to tempt even the bravest thrill-seekers.
