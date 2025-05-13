Blackpool jet ski rescue caught on camera with casualty pulled from sea near Starr Gate

A jet skier was rescued from the sea after losing control of the craft in Blackpool today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Search and rescue crews launched into the sea near Starr Gate where the person was stranded around 100 metres off shore at around 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jet skier was rescued from the sea near Starr Gate in Blackpool on Tuesday (May 13) | Dave Nelson

The rescue was captured on video and shows the jet skier frantically waving for help as they desperately sought to stay afloat. They had tried to swim back to the drifting craft but grew exhausted as the blue jet ski bobbed further away from reach on the waves.

Crowds gathered on the seafront to watch the rescue unfold, with both HM Coastguard and RNLI crews responding to the incident. The jet skier was rescued from the water and taken ashore where they were handed into the care of ambulance crews. The jet ski was also recovered and towed to shore.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fleetwood and Lytham were sent, along with RNLI Blackpool Inshore Lifeboat, who retrieved the casualty and brought them safely ashore | Dave Nelson

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told the Gazette: “At around 11.33am this morning, HM Coastguard received reports of a swimmer experiencing difficulties while attempting to reach a drifting personal watercraft in waters near Starr Gate in Blackpool.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fleetwood and Lytham were sent, along with RNLI Blackpool Inshore Lifeboat, who retrieved the casualty and brought them safely ashore.”